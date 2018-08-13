Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2018 – Virtu Financial is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2018 – Virtu Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Virtu Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “$26.55” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2018 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

VIRT opened at $21.10 on Monday. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $93,702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000 in the last ninety days. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

