Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Neos Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 997.67% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million.

NEOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics opened at $6.25 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

