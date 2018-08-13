Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2018 Earnings (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,765,000 after buying an additional 162,235 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,007,000 after acquiring an additional 312,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,931,000 after purchasing an additional 437,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,217,000 after purchasing an additional 442,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,965.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

