Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q3 2018 Earnings (MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $424.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,281,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

