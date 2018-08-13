Republic Protocol Trading 30% Lower This Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $499,801.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Republic Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Tidex, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015769 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00287378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00183205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,429,563 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, UEX, BitForex, DDEX, HADAX, Liqui, Tidex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

