Repsol (REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Repsol opened at $19.34 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Repsol has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

