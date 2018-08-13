Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17,971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 756,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,981,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $181.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.75 and a one year high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

