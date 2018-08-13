Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,219 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 738,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 563,551 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 990,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF opened at $26.02 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

