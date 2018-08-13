Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GFS Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

Shares of Exxon Mobil opened at $79.42 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $340.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

