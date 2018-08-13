Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) & American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Head to Head Review

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

92.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and American Equity Investment Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.72 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.02 American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.83 $174.64 million $3.16 11.35

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. American Equity Investment Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 13.72% 7.99% 1.17% American Equity Investment Life 11.14% 12.32% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 4 3 0 2.25 American Equity Investment Life 0 4 3 0 2.43

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus target price of $149.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats American Equity Investment Life on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.