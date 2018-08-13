RefToken Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, RefToken has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00013803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RefToken has a market capitalization of $640,523.00 and $1,569.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015765 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00279603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00180917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken’s genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,429 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.