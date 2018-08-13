Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE):

8/9/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($95.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($95.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($95.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €65.26 ($75.88) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

