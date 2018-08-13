RealChain (RCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $168,437.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and CoinBene. RealChain has a market cap of $1.67 million and $168,437.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00293943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00182302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,495,462 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

