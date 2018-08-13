Real Matters (REAL) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$11.37.

In other Real Matters news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.97 per share, with a total value of C$597,000.00.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.