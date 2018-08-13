Rcoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (RCN)

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Rcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010857 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rcoin Profile

Rcoin (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token . Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

