RBC Bearings’ (ROLL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.80.

ROLL stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $102.33 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,097 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $4,361,976.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,485 shares of company stock valued at $49,245,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,803,000 after purchasing an additional 189,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 310,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 207,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

