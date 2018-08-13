Raymond James (RJF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $135,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

