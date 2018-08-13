Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Kellogg (K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $100,628,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after acquiring an additional 985,494 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 73.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after acquiring an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $36,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,794,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg opened at $71.38 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kellogg from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $10,739,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $499,182.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $499,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,647 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,114 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

