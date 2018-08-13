Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi opened at $41.57 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

