Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 946,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,863,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. FBN Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

