Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 205,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

