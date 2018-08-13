Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.
Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.