Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

