Quilter (QLT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.46) price target on the stock.
QLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.11) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on the stock.
Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 143.28 ($1.85) on Thursday.
In other news, insider Glyn Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($97,734.63).
Quilter Company Profile
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.