Quilter (QLT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.46) price target on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.11) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on the stock.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 143.28 ($1.85) on Thursday.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Glyn Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($97,734.63).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.