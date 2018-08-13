QuickLogic (QUIK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 10435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

QUIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 121.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 893,731 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 199,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.