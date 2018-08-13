Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Sells $5,275,200.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $5,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,875,448.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.50. 351,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,648. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 119.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. First Analysis raised Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

