Qualys Inc (QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot Sells 20,000 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $1,761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,694,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.50. 351,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,648. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 106,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

