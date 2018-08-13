QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen raised QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

QCOM opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

