QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $64.82 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

