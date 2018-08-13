Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 115,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 129,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF opened at $60.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

