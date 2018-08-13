Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Cut by Analyst

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GVA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of Granite Construction opened at $45.54 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 129,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $3,156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $8,985,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $6,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

