Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Increased by Analyst

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Ameresco opened at $14.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $883,850. 57.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ameresco by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1,406.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

