Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Apollo Investment Corp. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Apollo Investment opened at $5.77 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 46.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

