Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Lowered by DA Davidson (UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH opened at $15.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,891 shares of company stock worth $188,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

