Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp Decreased by National Bank Financial (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Thomson Reuters opened at $42.06 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 261,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 381,460 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

