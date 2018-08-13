Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Southwestern Energy opened at $5.56 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,014,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,484,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,598,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

