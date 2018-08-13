Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Q2 Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Q2 in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Q2’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE QTWO opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $132,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $228,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $230,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Maples sold 47,099 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $2,702,069.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,806.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,096 shares of company stock valued at $16,102,186. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

