Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. NN has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. NN had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

