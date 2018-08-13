Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc Lowered by William Blair (GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Gogo in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 359,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,149.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 140,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $740,255.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 646,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,733. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gogo by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 174,084 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 145,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.