Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd Cut by Analyst (GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

goeasy opened at C$52.35 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$52.66.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$123.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.55 million. goeasy had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.10, for a total value of C$43,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $132,703 in the last ninety days.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.