Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of DHT opened at $4.33 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DHT by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DHT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

