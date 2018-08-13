Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Lowered by Analyst (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $251,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $252,000.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $66,938.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

