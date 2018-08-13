Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Decreased by William Blair (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1930.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLL. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $110,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,779 shares of company stock worth $5,980,331 over the last 90 days. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

