Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CarGurus Inc Cut by Analyst (CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CARG opened at $51.87 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.25.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,876,814.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,094 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $110,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,945,087 shares of company stock worth $167,823,632. 51.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 99.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after acquiring an additional 466,106 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 346,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 470.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 321,230 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.