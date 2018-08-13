Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Raised by Analyst

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.32 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,065,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,153.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,649 shares of company stock worth $542,766 over the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

