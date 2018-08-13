Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Reduced by Analyst

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Addus Homecare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Addus Homecare opened at $64.15 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $756.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.39. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 141,597 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at about $4,690,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

