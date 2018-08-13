Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Corp (FLS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

