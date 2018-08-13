Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Beigene Ltd Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beigene in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($11.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($12.15) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Beigene from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

BGNE opened at $165.28 on Monday. Beigene has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beigene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

