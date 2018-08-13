Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Workhorse Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of Workhorse Group opened at $1.13 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.39. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 1,564.64% and a negative net margin of 403.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 409.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

