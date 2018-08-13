Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Issued By Langen Mcalenn (WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

WTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $940.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $946.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.56 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.89. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

