Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAAS. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of Pan American Silver opened at $17.01 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,531,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 404,749 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 173,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

